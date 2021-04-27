Ms. Holly DeeAnn Thigpen, 18, died April 19, 2021.
Ms. Thigpen was born Oct. 7, 2002, and was a beautiful, bright soul who left us too soon. She attended Giles County High School. Music and Cosmetology were some of her favorite passions. Her sweet spirit and awesome smile will always remain in our hearts. Not only did she touch the lives of her family and friends, she also chose to leave a living legacy by being a full organ and tissue donor. She is preceded in death by father William Jerel Thigpen; and grandfathers, William Thigpen and John Quincey Adams
Funeral services were April 26 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother and stepfather Marty and Tanya Adams Allen; grandparents, Shellie Thigpen, Dolores Collins and Michael Wiley and Bud and Peggy Allen; sisters, Tessla Thigpen and Carlos, Savannah Butler and husband Jackie, Emma Franks and husband Darrell, Jessica Jetton and husband Jacob; brothers, Andrew Adams, Casey Allen and wife Leah; aunts, Kerri Barnett, Jessie Adams, Charlotte Eddy and husband Larry, Shannon Marsh and husband Kevin, Nancy Norman and husband Darrell; uncle Rodney Thigpen and wife Vickie; niece Addie; nephews, Raiden, Creeden; cousins, Monica Eddy, Breanna Eddy, Josh Thigpen, Jeremy Thigpen; and many other special cousins, friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.