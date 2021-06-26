Mr. Howard Chuck Paysinger, 81, of Pulaski died June 25, 2021, at Ivy Crest Assisted Living.
Mr. Paysinger was a teacher at Richland High school. He also worked at First National Bank for nine years and retired from Martin Methodist College where he was a math professor. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Bryson and Velma Paysinger; and brother-in-law Robert Crigger.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, with the Rev. Zach Moffatt officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First UMC, 200 W. Jefferson St. Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the Chuck Paysinger Math Scholarship Fund at Martin College, 433 W. Madison St. Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 57 years Jane Paysinger of Pulaski; sons, Brian Paysinger and wife Tammy, John Paysinger, all of Pulaski; grandsons, Bryson Paysinger, Bailey Paysinger, both of Pulaski; sister Carolyn Crigger of Brentwood; and nieces, Leigh Ann Jernigan and husband Matt and Carla Richards and husband Zack.
