Mr. Hugh Clifton Munro Jr., 95, of Pulaski died Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Munro was born June 3, 1926. He led a long life and had many great experiences. As a young man, he was sent off to World War II where he was part of the glider infantry and gained a love of flying. Upon returning home, he got his pilot’s license and flew for many years. He was self-taught and would go on to work as a machinist and become an excellent woodworker, building many things for his home and family. He was also a police chief in his hometown of Morrice, Mich., as well as being a racecar driver. During this time, he met and married Eunice Wilson; they had two daughters. Following her death, he would later go on to marry Mary Kightlinger. He moved to Pulaski, and spent the rest of his life there. He is preceded in death by parents, Alice Root and Hugh Clifton Munro Sr.; sister Janet Giffei; brother Harry Munro; son-in-law Edward Ortwine; wives, Eunice Wilson Munro, Mary Kightlinger Munro; and longtime companion May Childress.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Daniel Price officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Victoria Munro Ortwine, Mary Munro Chapman and husband Guy; grandsons, Eric Ortwine, U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Robert H. Piper; and close friend, neighbor and caregiver Thomas Garner.
