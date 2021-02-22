Mrs. Ida (Anne) Morrell Basler, 72, of Dacula, Ga., died Feb. 15, 2021.
Mrs. Basler was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Nashville, but her parents lived in Pulaski. She attended Martin Methodist College from 1966-68 and received her Bachelor of Science in geography in 1970 and her Master of Arts in teaching in April 1973. Her most loved hobby was cross-stitching and she loved to watch NASCAR cup races and shows on veterinary science. She is preceded in death by parents, William Allan Morrell Jr. and Sara Elizabeth Miller Morrell.
Memorial services were Feb. 21 at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Ga.
Memorial donations may be made to The Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic at supportmedicine.emory.edu/imcchonor or Emory Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, 1762 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Survivors include husband of 38 years Tom H. Basler of Dacula, Ga.; children, Ryan Allen Basler and wife April of Kennesaw, Ga., Susan Pilar Basler Vialpando and husband Paul of LaGrange, Ky., Thea Lynn Basler and Paul Andrianis of Hollywood, Fla.; and grandchildren, Lance Vilapando, Allison Vilapando, Nathan John Basler.
