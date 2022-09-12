Mrs. Illa Dean Whitfield Martindale, 81, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Limestone Health Facility.
Mrs. Martindale was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Giles County. She accepted Christ at an early age in Prospect at Phoenix Chapel. She attended Davis Academy in her early years and Birdgeforth High School in Pulaski. On Oct. 24, 1959, she was united to her true love, the late Shelly (Jitty) Martindale Jr. She loved taking care of her family, neighbors and friends. She was well known for her cakes, pies and teacakes. She was affectionately known as “Ida.” She worked many years as a housekeeper, poll clerk and babysitter. She had a deep love for singing and her church. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by parents, James and JoAnna Whitfield; and brother Curtis Whitfield
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Payne Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Velma Martindale Lowery of Athens, Ala., Robye Shree Martindale Shoulders and husband Jerome of Elkmont, Ala.; sons, Darnell Martindale and wife Gina of Elkmont, Ala., Timothy Martindale and Sandra Dobbins of Columbia; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews; loving caregivers, Vivian Collier, Mary Bledsoe; and special caregivers from Athens Nursing & Rehab Center (FKA Limestone Health Facility).
