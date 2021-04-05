Mrs. Imogene Davis, 84, died April 3, 2021, at the Keestone Hewitt House in Pulaski.
Mrs. Davis was born March 25, 1937, in Campbellsville. She was retired from Maremont Gabriel. She is preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Ruby Short Ridner; husband William Campbell Davis; daughter Janice Parker; brothers, Joe Ridner, Tommy Ridner, Robert Ridner; and sisters, Audrey James, Magalene Watkins and Rachel White.
Visitation will be today (Monday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the hospice agency of your choice.
Survivors include son Richard Davis and wife Debbie; daughters, Shelia Smith, Sharon Potts and husband David, all of Pulaski; brother Leslie Ridner; sisters, Katie Shelton, Ethel Kennedy, Marie Francis; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
