Mrs. Inez Appleton, 97, of Pulaski died Nov. 22, 2020, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Appleton was born Oct. 22, 1923, and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Burkes Goats; husband Robert York (Penny) Appleton; brothers, Flournoy Goats, Charlie Goats, Dave Goats; sisters, Ruth Chapman, Addie Goats; and grandsons, Timothy Lee and Tracey Dee Fry.
Graveside services were Nov. 24 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Robert D. Appleton of Pulaski; daughters, Elizabeth Shrader, Carolyn Glover, Paulette Miller, Sue Ward, Pam Tyler, Lynn Randolph, all of Pulaski, Peggy Fry of Goodspring; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
