Mrs. Inez Graves, 93, of Pulaski died Sept. 9, 2023.
Mrs. Graves was born Oct. 29, 1929. She is preceded in death by husband Ed Graves, son Eugene Graves and grandson Nicholas Graves.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Roy Graves and wife Kathy of Arrington, Tenn., Kent Graves and wife Teresa of Goodspring, Donnie Graves and wife Joy of Smyrna; daughters, Annie Leslie and husband Ken of Deer Lodge, Tenn., Connie Staggs and husband Jeremy of Pulaski, Bonnie Graves and husband Jerry of Fort Smith, Ark.; sister-in-law Barbara Fry; 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren
To plant a tree in memory of Inez Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.