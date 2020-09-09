Mrs. Inez Smith Rogers, 90, of Shelbyville died Sept. 6, 2020.
Mrs. Rogers was born March 7, 1930. She was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church, a 30-year retiree of Bell South and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She loved to cook and was a big fan of the Tennessee Titans. She is preceded in death by parents, Andy A. and Irma Booker Smith; husband Paul J. Rogers; daughter Judy Lynn Rogers; sisters, Lou Verdon Abernathy, Faye Horwell, Elise Bledsoe; and brothers, Pete Smith, Andy Smith Jr., Robert Smith, Doyle Smith and Royce Smith.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Revs. Tom Henry and Tony Thibodeaux officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. All visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Survivors include son Michael P. Rogers and wife Jackie; daughter Rita Huffer and Svend Thomsen; sisters, Ernestine Barlar, Jean Phelps and husband Mark, Alice Brown; grandchildren, Kimberly Martin and husband Jerry, Chase Rogers and wife Haley, Jake Huffer and wife Kelly, Tristan Rogers and wife Macey, Anna Ferruso and husband Nick, Nikolai Thomsen, Abbey North, Jack North; great-grandchildren, Cody Martin, J.J. Martin, Greer Daniel Rogers, Chandler Love Clayton, Taft Michael Rogers, Olivia Rose Huffer; and great-great grandchild Callie Jo Rogers.
