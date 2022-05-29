Mrs. Iris Dawn (Donna) Witherow, 84, of Pulaski died May 27, 2022, at Alliance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C.
Mrs. Witherow was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Caswell County, N.C., and was a devoted wife, loving daughter and sister and a very special aunt. She was a faithful member of Fairview Church of Christ, a Christian who loved God. She met her husband, John, who was in the U.S. Navy while in North Carolina. They married in 1954. She quickly adapted to becoming a military wife and for the next 20 years she moved wherever he was stationed from Virginia to California, and even Guam. After his retirement in 1975, he brought her to Giles County where they lived the remainder of their 58 years together, primarily in Minor Hill. Last year she returned to Burlington, N.C., to be near her nephew and his wife. This was also where she grew up and sometimes still referred to as home. Her sweet, quiet, humble spirit endeared her to us all. She will be greatly missed and was deeply loved by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by husband John Breckenridge Witherow Jr.; parents, Clyde Pittman Mize and Gladys Mary Richmond; one brother, two sisters, a nephew and special nephew Richard Baker.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairview Church of Christ, 1765 Industrial Loop Rd., Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the Giles County Humane Association, P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN 38478. Survivors include five nieces, four local nieces by marriage and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.