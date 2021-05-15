Mr. Ishwarji Bapuji Chaudhari, 74, of Waynesboro died May 13, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Chaudhari was born July 10, 1946, in Manekpur, India. He is preceded in death by parents, Bapuji Galbaji and Santokben Bapuji Chaudhari.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include wife Hatiben Chaudhari of Waynesboro; sons, Govind Chaudhari and wife Jyotsana of Waynesboro, Jagdish Chaudhari and wife Nita of India; daughters, Lilaben Chaudhari, Ashaben Chaudhari, both of India; grandsons, Nirav Chaudhari and wife Sonal, Raj Chaudhari, all of Waynesboro, Sanket Chaudhari, Aran Chaudhari, both of India; and great-grandson Shiv Chaudhari of Waynesboro.
