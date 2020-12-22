Mr. Isom Wade West, 75, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Mr. West was born on Sept. 28, 1945, in Athens, Ala. He was devoted to the Lord, loved his family and friends and was an evangelist and member of the United Pentecostal Church for 30 years. As he died, he testified to the nurse at the hospital. He was an insurance agent, loved talking to people and loved life. He is preceded in death by parents, Nathan Eugene and Irene Hicks Jaggers; sister Mary Kellum; and brother Allison West.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Jackie Wilkerson and Jim Ennis officiating. Burial will be in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 56 years Violet Faye Newman West of Goodspring; daughters, Cindy Hanks and husband Dale, Kelley Pardon and husband Edward, all of Prospect, Sherry West of Ardmore; grandchildren, Nathan Hanks, Michelle Hanks, Michael Hanks, Mary Synder and husband Michael, Jessica Bickerstaff and husband Chris, Grace Pardon, Hanna Pardon and Haley Schrimsher; great-grandchildren, Crispin Tovar, Lakyn Mealer, Ryker Bickerstaff, Landon Bickerstaff, Ruger Ennis; sisters, Joyce Novack and husband Don of Naples, Fla., Rachel Ehrhard of Fort Meyers Beach, Fla., Martha Ostrokwski of North Woods, Wisc., Peggy Osorio of San Jose, Calif.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
