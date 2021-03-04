Mr. J.W. Tankersley, 81, of Pulaski died March 3, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Tankersley was born Dec. 20, 1939, in the Scott’s Hill Community. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a retired lifelong logger. He is preceded in death by parents, Willard Wilson and Quilla Geneva Stanford Tankersley; and daughter Shelia White.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Giles County Fire and Rescue, 120 Jimmy Suggs Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Shirley Tankersley of Pulaski; son Kent Tankersley and wife Angie of Pulaski; daughters, Tammy Pollard and husband Tommy, Nita Tankersley, all of Pulaski; brothers, Eugene Tankersley and wife Peggy of Nashville, Joe Tankersley and wife Deborah of Elkton; sister Helen Morris and husband Charles of Pulaski; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
