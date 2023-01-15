Mr. Jack Dennis Willoughby, 76, of Pulaski died Jan. 12, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Willoughby was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Pulaski. He was retired from General Motors at Spring Hill. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing pool, auto mechanics and watching westerns and game shows on TV, but his favorite thing to watch was his grandson play baseball. He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Margaret Jean Chapman Willoughby.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1-3 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Caris Hospice, 2525 Perimeter Place Dr. Suite 136, Nashville, TN 37214.
Survivors include wife of 50 years Gayle Gilliam Willoughby of Pulaski; son Shane Willoughby and wife Becky of Columbia; brothers, Donald Willoughby and wife Amanda of Charleston, Tenn., Mike Willoughby of Pulaski; sister Betty Willoughby Bassham and husband Tim of Pulaski; grandson Peyton Cole Willoughby of Columbia; several nieces and a host of cousins and special friends.
