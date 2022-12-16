Mr. Jackie Wayne Bledsoe, 74, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Bledsoe was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Pulaski. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, George Christopher and Elise Smith Bledsoe.
Funeral services were Dec. 15 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in New Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include wife Sandra Bledsoe of Pulaski; daughters, Trina Wallace and husband Bill, Tracy D. Boatright, Lacey Honey and husband Robbie, all of Pulaski; brothers, Ronnie Bledsoe and wife Hattie, Steve Bledsoe and wife Deborah, Chris Bledsoe, all of Pulaski; sisters, Kaye Edwards and husband Glen, Cathy Manning and husband Randall, all of Pulaski; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
