Ms. Jacqueline Butler, 74, of Lynnville died Dec. 6, 2022.
Ms. Butler was born March 26, 1948. She was a native of Lauderdale County and was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by parents, Olie and Fraulein White Butler; and brother Vickey Butler.
Graveside services were held at Butler Cemetery with the Rev. James Waddell officiating.
Elkins East Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include close family, Kristi and Bill, Randy Paul and Niki, Cora, Blake and Charlee, Eli and Taylor.
