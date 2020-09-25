Mrs. Jacqueline Gwynn Reeves, 54, died Sept. 20, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Reeves was born May 3, 1966, in Bakersfield, Calif, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. She is preceded in death by mother Wanda Sue Martin Rollins, brother Eddie Dwayne Rollins and son Terry Wayne Reeves Jr.
No services are planned at this time. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Terry Wayne Reeves of Pulaski; daughters, Ashley Nicole Pugh and husband Wesley of Pulaski, Heather Dean and husband Mark of Newnan, Ga., Felicia Morganna Arnett and husband Chris of Heflin, Ala.; son James Edward Reeves of Pulaski; grandchildren, Eliza, L J, Jackson, Kendall, Paisley, Riley, Caleb, Tristan, Carly, Dylan, Morgan, Sidney; three great-grandchildren; father Edward Fisher Rollins of Carthage; sisters, Barbara Ferrell and husband Todd, Eva Brown, all of Lebanon, Edie Mann and husband William of Cookville; and brothers, Jimmy Rollins and wife Heather of Linton, Ind., and Timmy Rollins of Carthage.
