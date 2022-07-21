Mrs. Jacquelyn Grayson Moore, 92, of Lynnville died July 17, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Moore was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Jacksonville, Fla., and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to garden and sing. She was a longtime choir director at Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene and was currently a member of Columbia Grace Church of the Nazarene. She is preceded in death by husband Noel R. Moore and daughter Patricia L. Moore.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in McCains Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Carter Moore and wife Pam of Lynnville, David Moore and wife Cheryl of Senoia, Ga.; grandchildren, Brian Moore and wife Sandi of Port Orchard, Wash., William Moore and wife Rachyl of Orlando, Fla., Jason Moore and wife Danielle of Bankston, Ala., Jared Moore and wife Rachel of Santa Monica, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Alex Moore, Hudson Moore, Grayson Moore, Sarah Moore, Kaylee Moore, Laiya Moore; sister Becky Harrington of Michigan; and aunt Vernette Gullett of California.
