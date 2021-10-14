Mr. James Alvin Willoughby, 92, of Pulaski died Oct. 9, 2021, at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Mr. Willoughby was born Dec. 25, 1928, in Bodenham. He is preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Lela Englett Willoughby; daughter Vickie Longenbaugh; son James Raye Willoughby; and nine brothers and sisters.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the J. Marlin Goodman Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Parker, 307 W. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Lydia Willoughby of Pulaski, Joni Willoughby of Chapel Hill, Tonya Willoughby and son Zachary of Houston; stepson Darrell Walker and daughter Hannah of Houston; grandchildren, Ashley Herndon, Carli Youngman; three great-grandchildren; and compassionate friend Judy Willoughby of Houston.
