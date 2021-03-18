Mr. James (Jim) Almon Young, 77, of Tullahoma died March 15, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Young was born July 18, 1943, in Pulaski. He was a devoted UT sports fan, an avid golfer and a musician — he played the tuba in the Giles County High School Marching Band. He served his country proudly in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a car enthusiast, a dog lover, and anything he did in life he did 100 percent. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lillie Dugger Young.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden.
Memorial donations may be made to Animal Harbor, P.O. Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398.
Survivors include loving wife Joyce Newman Young of Tullahoma; sons, Brian McCoy and fiancee Heather Brockman, Brent McCoy and fiancee Lauren Franke, all of Madison, Ala.; brothers, Don Young and wife Melissa of The Villages, Fla., Joe Young and wife Sandy of Pulaski; nieces and nephews, Lucy Terrill, Jack Young, Molly Winterton, Mack Young, Riley Young; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Don Jackson, with whom he served in the National Guard, and Bill York.
