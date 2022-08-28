Mr. James C. (Jimmy) Turner, 90, of Frankewing died Aug. 26, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Turner was born Nov. 17, 1931. Throughout his life, he loved riding and training Walking Horses and playing baseball. He was a pitcher for the New York Yankees for a time. He was retired from the State of Tennessee as the Middle Tennessee Regional Manager for the Welcome Centers. He is preceded in death by parents, Noble and Ruby Williams Turner; son Mike Turner; stepson Carlin Casey; brothers, Billy Turner, Larry Turner; and nephew Jeff Turner.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Doretha of Frankewing; nieces, Kathy T. Pigg, Tami Turner Pratt, Kacy Turner; nephews, Ronnie Turner, Tim Turner, Cody Turner, Chaz Turner; granddaughter Jessica Casey Newell and grandson Chris Casey.
