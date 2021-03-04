Infant James Calvin Noah Strickland died Feb. 24, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Visitation will be Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Employee Resource Credit Union in the name of James Calvin Noah Strickland, 1700 W. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or 2135 N. Locust St., Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
Survivors include parents, Laura McVey and Jon Strickland of Pulaski; brothers, Conner Norman of Athens, Ala., Jayden Strickland of Pulaski; sisters, Hayley Strickland, Addison Strickland, Paizley Strickland, Jocelyn Strickland, Lily Strickland, all of Pulaski; uncle James Bradley Strickland of Pulaski; grandparents and great-grandparents.
