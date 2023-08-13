Mr. James Clinton Adams, 83, of Minor Hill died Aug. 11, 2023.
Mr. Adams was born Oct. 6, 1939, the oldest of 13 children. He graduated from Minor Hill High School and served in the Tennessee National Guard for five years and the United States Navy for 11 years. He then went on to retire from Denbo. He was a master woodworker; he could take a piece of wood and turn it into a beautiful piece of furniture. He is preceded in death by parents, Clinton Talmadge and Tienie Lucille Harwell Adams; and siblings, Gene Austin Adams, Margaret Cheatham, Bobby Adams, Gary Adams, Janice Popejoy, Roger Adams, Beverly Robinson and Betty Joe Clark.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 63 years Peggy Sue Willis Adams of Minor Hill; son Wayne Clinton Adams and wife Mary Jo of Minor Hill; daughters, Deborah Kay (Debbie) Adams Woodard and husband Virgil, Wendy Leigh Adams and Harvy Spivy, all of Minor Hill; brother Phillip Adams of Goodspring; sisters, Barbara Perkins and husband Johnny, Kathy Dickey and husband Gary, all of Pulaski, Carol Caldwell and husband Lynn of Spring Hill; three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.
