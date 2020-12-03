Mr. James David (Jimmy) Tomerlin, 77, of Hanford, Calif., died Sept. 21, 2020.
Mr. Tomerlin was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Pulaski. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Campbellsville High School at the age of 18 and served for four years, serving in Germany. After discharge from the Army, he moved to Fresno, Calif., where he retired as a California Highway Patrolman and farming on a small ranch in Hanford, Calif. He is preceded in death by father Carl Eugene Tomerlin, mother Willie Maude Colvett Tomerlin, sister Jeanette Tomerlin Edwards and brother William Carl (Billy) Tomerlin.
Survivors include wife Sandy Gail McClanahan Tomerlin of Hanford, Calif.; daughter Erin Tomerlin Alvidrez of Hanford, Calif.; son Toby Tomerlin of Hanford, Calif.; grandsons, Nick Alvidrez, Payton Alvidrez, both of Hanford, Calif.; twin sisters, Brenda Tomerlin Edwards and husband Dennis, Glenda Tomerlin Biggs and husband Danny, all of Pulaski; brother-in-law, Harold Edwards of Nashville; and many Colvett and Tomerlin cousins.
