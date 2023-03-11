Mr. James Donald (Don) Bee, 83, of Goodspring, died Feb. 26, 2023, at Country Cottage Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Bee was born March 17, 1939, in Pulaski. He earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry and later on completed a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Mississippi State. He also served two years in the Unites States Navy. He had an impressive green thumb and had a nursery at his home. He is preceded in death by parents, Bailus Oakley Bee and Edna Mae Pittard Bee; and the mother of his children Shirley Fay Winter.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Mark Bee of Alabama; daughter Stacy Michelle Bee of Florida; sister Linda Carol Bee of Colorado; grandchildren, Carson Bee, Noah Bee; and beloved dog Joey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.