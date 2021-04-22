Mr. James Donald Miller, 76, died April 18, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Miller was born Nov. 17, 1944, in Huntsville, Ala. He was a member of the Giles County Senior Citizens Center in Pulaski, the Gurley Church of God and Gospel group The White family. He is preceded in death by parents, Earl D. and Naomi McLaughlin Miller; wife Virginia Royals Miller; and son Donald Earl Miller.
Visitation will be Friday, April 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with James Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Bellview Cemetery on Bellfactory Road, Huntsville, Ala.
Survivors include son Tommy Gene Miller and wife Christina of Pulaski; sisters, Joyce Zingg and husband Henry of Winchester, Linda Lee of Maysville, Ala.; granddaughters, Elizabeth Carol Miller. Melissa Miller, Jessica Lynn Walkington and husband Justin, all of Pulaski; daughter-in-law Donna Miller of Huntsville, Ala.; seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several friends.
