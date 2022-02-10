Mr. James Douglas Burton, 91, of Culleoka died Feb. 2, 2022.
Mr. Burton was born May 8, 1930, and was raised in Giles County. He graduated from Beech Hill High School. He attended Martin Methodist College for two years and received his B.S. degree from Middle Tennessee State College. In 1950, he became a member of 1st Cavalry Division of the United States Army during the Korean War, serving as a radio operator. He married Charlotte Williams in 1954 and moved to Culleoka. His 42 years in education included five years as a high school teacher and girls and boys basketball coach at Culleoka High School. He then moved to the Maury County Central Office, serving as Supervisor of Secondary Education and, later, as Director of Instruction. Upon retirement in 1994, he held the position of Assistant Superintendent of Maury County Schools. He attended and was a member of Culleoka Church of Christ for 68 years. He served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder and was the congregation’s treasurer for 30 years. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence E. and Beatrice Holly Burton; brother Wayne Burton; parents-in-law, Charlie and Lucy Williams; and brothers-in-law, Frank Mashburn and Robert Williams.
Private graveside services will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, at Friendship Cemetery in Culleoka.
Oakes & Nichols is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include wife of 67 years Charlotte Williams Burton; children, Anne Davis and husband William, Jimmy Burton and wife Mary Gay; grandchildren, Lucy Davis and husband Dillon, Alan Davis and wife Ariana, Maggie Burton, Abby Burton; sisters-in-laws Lucy Evelyn Mashburn, Faye Burton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
