Mr. James Douglas Wooley, 53, died Jan. 17, 2023, in Prospect.
Mr. Wooley was born Nov. 11, 1969, in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a very hardworking man who relaxed when he needed to, however, he was always available to anyone for help, if they needed it. He had a passion for cars. He loved coming across new or cool animals to show people. He loved the sun and heat; he enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors with nature. He is preceded in death by mother Elizabeth Graham; grandparents, Rebecca and Charlie Graham; and sister Francis Meaders.
Celebration of life services will be set at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Lily (Rugrat) Wooley of Franklin Park, Ill.; stepson Jeffery Hurt and wife Cassidy of Groton, Conn.; and step-granddaughters, Olivia Hurt, Phoenix Hurt and Desiree Hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.