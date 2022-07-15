Mr. James Dwight Johnson, 60, died July 13, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Johnson was born Oct. 20, 1961, in Pulaski. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Minor Hill, Giles County Fire and Rescue and Minor Hill Volunteer Fire Department. He is preceded in death by parents, William Jack and Joyce Evelyn Green Johnson; and parents-in-law, Archie and Lois Clark.
Visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors include wife Elane Johnson of Pulaski; daughters, Ashley Elkins and husband Aaron of Pulaski, Allison Polly and husband Blake of Prospect; brother Timmy Johnson of Pulaski; sisters, Sue Sharpe and husband Wade of Pulaski, Barbara Mewbourn of Minor Hill; granddaughter Julia Elaine Polly; and special family members, Robin and Paul Pickett, Ellie Pickett and Anna Harris.
