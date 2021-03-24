Mr. James E. Hickman, 89, of Lawrenceburg died March 21, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Hickman was born May 29, 1931, and was a native of Ethridge. He was a self-employed contractor, a volunteer for God’s Storehouse and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by parents, Felix and Alta Risner Hickman; wife Sybil Nell Crabb Hickman; brother Charlie Hickman; sister Lela Mae Hickman; and great-grandchild Dekota Headrick.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mickey Brackin and Jeff Overton officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Giles County.
Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to God’s Storehouse.
Survivors include daughters, Connie Beeman and husband Scott, Kathie Risner and husband David, Carol Stanfill and husband Johnny, all of Lawrenceburg; sister Pearl Beaver of Olive Branch, Miss.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
