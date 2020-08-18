Mr. James E. Minatra, 68, of Johnson City died Aug. 6, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born March 3, 1952. Affectionately known as “Tree” (a nod to both the pronunciation of his last name and his impressive stature), he loved his family and friends — especially his longtime Lambeth College buddies, a good game of golf, a great steak and a hearty laugh. Though he bragged of having the legendary “Minatra sarcasm,” he was a teddy bear at heart, and generous with his world-class hugs. He would be disappointed if we failed to mention that he had great hair and could tan to a deep brown in just an hour or two. He is preceded in death by mother Margaret Glover Minatra; father James Minatra; and sister Bonnie Lynn Minatra. Also gone on before him are Sax, Banjo, Mollie and Jed, with whom he is undoubtedly playing spirited rounds of fetch in the great beyond.
Memorial donations may be made to Mays Cancer Center, https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/cancercenterdonate; National Brain Tumor Society, https://braintumor.org/take-action/ways-to-give/; Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, https://www.htohhfoundation.org/donation/; or any non-profit animal rescue or shelter organization.
Survivors include wife of 26 years Terri Johnson Minatra; aunts, Billie Rose, Frances Harwell, both of Pulaski; uncle James Edward Glover of Pulaski; sister Brenda Faye Fort and husband Robert (Bob); nieces, Emily Fort and husband Jeff Kovatchitch, Susan Fort and husband Frank Dammon, Elizabeth Naras; nephew Joseph Naras; great-nephew Zach Dammon; parents-in-law, Jim and Gerry Johnson; and sister-in-law Cindy Johnson Naras and numerous cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.