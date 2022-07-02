Mr. James Ed (Jimmy) Johnson, 73, died June 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Johnson was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Pulaski and was retired from Pulaski Water Department and Oakwood-Modular One. He is preceded in death by parents, E. L. and Viva Lee Pickett Johnson; and parents-in-law, Mack and Ethel Lanier Owen.
Funeral services were July 2 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Dorothy Owen Johnson of Pulaski; son J. J. Johnson and wife Michelle of Lawrenceburg; sister Mary Ann Beddingfield and husband Don of Pulaski; grandson Ty Johnson and Josie; step-grandson Austin Brown and wife Christie; step-great-grandson Garrett Brown; step-great-granddaughter Presleigh Brown; sisters-in-law, Faye Harris and husband Charlie, Glenda Mohundro; brothers-in-law, Billy Owen and wife Brenda, Ronnie Owen, his grandson’s mother, Stacy, and sister, Tori; and several nieces and nephews.
