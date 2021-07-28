Mr. James Edward Jones, 83, died July 26, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Jones was born July 3, 1938, in Giles County. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from BP Amoco in Decatur, Ala. He is preceded in death by parents, Alen and Margie Menser Jones; brothers, George Alen Jones, Eugene Jones, Jerry Jones, Ronnie Jones; and sister Martha Biggerstaff.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, July 30. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors include wife Barbara Jones of Minor Hill; son Jim Bo Jones of Minor Hill; brother Albert Jones of Peoria, Ill.; and sisters, Joan Riddick of Mississippi and Donna Lehmann of Pulaski.
