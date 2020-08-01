Mr. James Edward Moore, 89, of Lynnville died July 31, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Moore was born April 19, 1931, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a longtime member of Lynnville United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. He worked at Dupont in Columbia and the Giles County CO-OP until retiring to farming. He was a lifelong, second generation beekeeper. His all-time joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Martha Wilburn Moore; and parents, James Washington and Lillian Hight Moore.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 2, from 3-5 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing measures. Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnwood Cemetery, P.O. Box 305, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include sons, Larry Moore and wife Yvonne, Dennis Moore and wife Melissa, all of Lynnville; daughter Wanda Peery and husband Terry of Columbia; grandchildren, Beth Sumners and husband Scooter, Daisy Romanek and husband Mike, Denise Moore, Rachel Peery, all of Lynnville, Chris Campbell and wife Dedra of Spring Hill, Daniel Peery of Murfreesboro; six great-grandchildren; brother Jerry Thomas Moore and wife Jean of Clarksville; sister Bettye Luna and husband Howard Dean of Lynnville; and several nieces and nephews.
