Mr. James Edwin (Jimmy) Ashton, 76, died Sept. 7, 2023.
Mr. Ashton was born March 11, 1947, in Lewisburg. He is preceded in death by parents, John Mack and Elizabeth Orr Ashton; and brother John Lyndall Ashton.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include wife Kathy Ashton of Lynnville; sons, Brian Ashton and wife Angie of Sparta, Brad Baker and wife Wendy of Waverly; daughters, Jill Ashton of Cookeville, Lindy Watkins and husband Terry of Waverly; sisters, Estelle Ashton, Martha Ashton Sells, both of Lynnville; grandchildren, Josh Ashton, Jessica Brewington, Nick Ashton, Chelsea Ashton, Blaine Baker, Savannah Baker, Lizzie Baker, Bailey Hickman, Marston Hickman, Jacob Hickman, Ellie Watkins, Grady Baker; and great-grandchildren,Thomas Brewington, Shelby Brewington and Brian Lynn Ashton.
