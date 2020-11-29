Mr. James Edwin McRee, 81, died Nov. 26, 2020.
Mr. McRee was born Nov. 15, 1939. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Frank’s Vending. He is preceded in death by parents, James Leonard and Rena Mae Howard McRee; and wife Ann McNeese McRee.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Honor Guard, p.o. Box 321, Pulaski, TN 38478; or Minor Hill School Library, 13099 Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Ann McRee Couch, Vickie Denise McRee Beard, both of Minor Hill; sisters, Evelyn M. Felker, Linda M. Oliver, both of Pulaski; brother Harold Glen McRee of Minor Hill; grandchildren, Jessica Balentine, Jamie McCluskey, Lane Erwin; and great-grandchildren, Rylee McMillan, Carli McMillan and Lilly McCluskey.
