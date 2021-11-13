Mr. James Ellison O’Neal, 89, of Fayetteville died Nov. 12, 2021.
Mr. O’Neal was born Oct. 8, 1932 in Lincoln County. He was an active member in the Methodist Church. He retired after 42 years from NASA and was a Navy veteran. He enjoyed showing cattle and loved attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He is preceded in death by parents, E.R. and Mary Gunter O’Neal; brother John Smith O’Neal; and granddaughter Andrea.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Wright Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 67 years Martha Lynn O’Neal of Fayetteville; daughters, Lynnette Harrison and husband Greg of Pulaski, Susan Gulley and husband Pat of Kelso, Amy Stubblefield and husband Tony of McBurg; sisters, Helen Mitchell of McBurg, Emma Jean Watson of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jacob Harrison and wife Andrea, Devan Neal and husband Chris, Alaina Young and husband Weslee, Brent Stubblefield and wife Sandi, Russell Gulley and wife Emily, Adam Stubblefield and wife Rikki; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
