Mr. James Farrell Gilliam, 82, of Maryville died June 20, 2022.
Mr. Gilliam was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a loyal employee of Dairy Farmers of America for more than 20 years and was a faithful member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. National Guard and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, J.P. and Doris Gilliam; and brother Terry Gilliam.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24, from noon-2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Maryville. Celebration of Life services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Riner officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Survivors include wife of 51 years Marie Gilliam; son Russell Gilliam and wife Rose of Roaming Shores, Ohio; daughter Tina Crye and husband Jeffrey of Greenback; grandchildren, Russell Jr., Laina, Raina, Brayden, Madisyn, Makenzie; sisters, Beverly McGee of Mulberry, Phyllis Fentress of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law Opal Gilliam of Murfreesboro; several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.
