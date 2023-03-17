Mr. James Harper Sr., 47, of Pulaski died Feb. 18, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Harper was born Dec. 23, 1975, in Adrian, Mich., and was a former driver for Pizza Hut. He is preceded in death by parents, Norman James and Linda Marie Beach Harper; and brother Lared Harper.
Celebration of Life services will be at noon Sunday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lawrenceburg.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Rachel Harper of Pulaski; sons, Michael Wayne Harper, James Harper Jr., both of Pulaski; and sister Dorie Goodwin of Michigan.
To plant a tree in memory of James Harper, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.