Mr. James Hascal Mayes, 86, died July 13, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Mayes was born Feb. 19, 1937, in Charlotte, Mich., and was raised in Woodburn, Ky. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Although he was a retired farmer, he was the first plant manager of Maremont Gabriel from 1962-80. He was the founding member and chairman of the Industrial Development Board and an active supporter of the 4-H Youth Endowment Fund. He served on numerous other boards and committees. He is preceded in death by parents, James Franklin and Mayme Tarrents Mayes.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 16, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with Steve Nave officiating. Burial will be place in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Pulaski.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Mt. Moriah Cemetery or Building Fund, 800 Old Agnew Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Agnes Ezell Mayes of Pulaski; sons, Randy Mayes and wife Angela, David Mayes and wife Sandy, Matt Mayes and Paula Elliott, all of Pulaski, Mike Mayes and wife Brandy of Meridianville, Ala.; brothers, Tommy Mayes of Franklin, Ky., Emmit Mayes and wife Sandy of Woodburn, Ky.; three grandsons; six granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
