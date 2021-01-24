Mr. James Henry Fralix, 73, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fralix was born April 27, 1947, in Lynnville. He retired from Appertain. He is preceded in death by parents, Ozro Yokley and Helen Marie Rose Fralix.
Graveside services were Jan. 10 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Harold Fralix and wife Sara of Pulaski, J. L. Fralix, George Fralix and wife Vickie, all of Lynnville, Kenny Fralix and wife Phyllis, David Fralix, all of Elkton; and sisters, Norma Jean Gardner and husband David of Pulaski, and Joyce Marie Graves and husband Donnie of Smyrna.
To plant a tree in memory of James Fralix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.