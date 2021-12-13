Mr. James Herbert (Herby) Long, 58, died Dec. 10, 2021.
Mr. Long was born May 2, 1963, in Pulaski. He was a 1982 graduate of Richland High School. He was a meat cutter at Joy Foods in Pulaski and Piggly Wiggly in Pulaski and Columbia for a total of 17.5 years. He loved the outdoors and listening to country music. He fought many battles with cancer for 28 years. He lived every day of his life to the fullest, joked with everyone he came into contact with and his smile will never be forgotten. He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Minnie Long; sister Emma Mae Long; and brother Frankie Gene Long.
Visitation is today (Monday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Burial will be in the Long Family Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include son James Brandon Long and girlfriend Jessica Fry of Pulaski; stepson Eric Wayne Norris and wife Tasha of Pulaski; brothers, Richard Long and wife Judy, Donald Long and wife Sherry, all of Pulaski; sister Connie Kirk and husband Kevin of Pulaski; grandchildren, Lilli Long, Levi Norris, Kathlene Norris, Langston Norris, Brayden Norris, all of Pulaski; lifelong friends, Wayne Minatra and wife Carrol of Pulaski; best friends, Dan Ratz, Kim McCellen, both of Pulaski; aunts Mary Long, Margaret Rainey, both of Athens, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
