Mr. James Herbert (Bud) Wiser, 82, of Columbia died Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Wiser was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Giles County. He served in the United States Army and the National Guard, and was the retired pressroom manager for ICP in Lewisburg. He was a TSSAA basketball referee and avid golfer; he enjoyed playing and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Country Club. He loved his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, James William Wiser and Ellen Sanders Wiser.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17, at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Military honors will be provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Survivors include wife Nancy Johnson Wiser of Columbia; children, Stan Johnson, James Michael Wiser, Leigh Ann Abernathy, Steve Johnson; grandchildren, Zachariah Johnson, Kinsley Johnson, Allison Abernathy, Erin Abernathy, Ashley Abernathy; and great-grandchild Adalee McCanless.
