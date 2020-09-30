Mr. James Hoyt Atkins, 88, of Giles County died Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Atkins was born Nov. 29, 1931, and was a loving father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years where he retired as a Lt. Colonel. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing. He is preceded in death by parents, Ingram and Susie Atkins.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Box Chapel Cemetery in Corinth, Miss.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son James Ingram Atkins of Nashville; daughter Susan Atkins of Nashville; niece Angie Dogget of Pulaski; sisters, Cornelia Counce, Gloria Brown, both of Michie, Barbara Rodgers of Corinth, Miss.; and three grandchildren.
