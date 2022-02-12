Mr. James (Jim) Kenneth Birdsong, 76, died Feb. 11, 2022.
Mr. Birdsong was born April 17, 1945, in Prospect. He graduated from Elkton High School then attended North Alabama College of Commerce and Maryland University. He had two tours of duty in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-77. He was a 26-year member of Pulaski Elks Lodge 1827, holding several offices at the local, state and national levels. He was a past state president of the Tennessee Elks Association and a member of the Tennessee Elks Association Hall of Fame. He enjoyed family gatherings, was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and always enjoyed a game of golf and karaoke. He is preceded in death by parents, Charlie (Billy) Wilson and Mary Ellen Moore Birdsong, and brothers, Rodger (R.D.), Harold and Bobby.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tennessee Elks Trade Scholarship Program c/o Wanda Shook, 279 Old Jackson Hwy., Loretto, TN 38469.
Survivors include wife of 55 years Paulette Birdsong; son James Kenneth Birdsong II and wife Jennifer of Denton, Texas; daughter Andrea’ Lynn (Andi) Birdsong of Pulaski; grandchildren, Janesse Birdsong of Tempe, Ariz., James Kenneth Birdsong III of Lewisville, Texas, Gabrielle Brooke Tuck-Hayes and husband Josh, Jacqueline Elizabeth Tuck, August James Tuck, Bobbi Birdsong, all of Pulaski; brothers, Benny Birdsong and wife Barbara, Joe Birdsong, all of Pulaski; sister-in-law Joyce Birdsong of Pulaski; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
