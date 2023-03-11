Mr. James Kenneth Melton, 79, of Pulaski, died March 2, 2023.
Mr. Melton was born April 10, 1943, in the Delina community of Marshall County. He lived most of his life in the Frankewing community. He was retired from Arvin Meritor. At age 72, he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. He was a wonderful witness for the Lord at Keestone Hewitt House, where he lived the past eight years. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Eudera Franklin Melton; sister Ruth Melton Williams; niece Phyllis Williams; and infant brother Robert Morris Melton.
Survivors include cousin and special caregiver Gail Hill and husband Charles; and cousins, Betty Franklin, Billie Blatt, Larry Buntley, Linda Qualls, Karen Jerkins, Pamela Lovell, Jerry Franklin, Julie McKelvey and Tim Franklin.
Funeral services were March 11 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Wright’s Cemetery.
