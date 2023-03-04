Mr. James (Jim Dandy) Lamb, 66, died Feb. 28, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mr. Lamb was born Oct. 2, 1957, in Lewisburg. He loved his motorcycle, music, building things and drawing. He is preceded in death by father James Lamb, wife Brenda Faye Lamb and stepfather J. T. Harwell.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Jean Burrow and husband Ralph of Pulaski; daughter Lacina Jean Miller and husband George Jr. of Pulaski; stepsons, James Whalen and Kelli Groover of Pulaski, Jason Whalen of Alabama; stepdaughters, Carol Kennedy and husband Mark of Alabama, Lorrie Graves and husband Doug of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Patrick Lamb and wife Kimberly Ann of Alabama, Stephen Lamb of Lincoln, Neb., Gary Lamb and wife Sherri of Dallas; sister Sherri Lammers and husband Brad of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Lydia Denise Miller, Mallorie Cheyenne Miller; and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
