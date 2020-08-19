Mr. James Larry Fortenberry, 67, of Prospect died Aug. 15, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fortenberry was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Elkhart, Ind. He lived in the Prospect area for 40-plus years. He liked watching certain game shows and loved picking on people. He is preceded in death by father James Myers Fortenberry.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at Ardmore (Ala.) Chapel Funeral Home. Masks are required for entry and must be worn at all times. Social distancing guidelines should also be followed.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Prospect Cemetery with Chris Bolt officiating.
Survivors include mother Mary Etta Becker Fortenberry of Fayetteville; sister Linda Turner and husband David of Prospect; nieces, Jolene Sharply of Decatur, Ala., Kellie Baldwin of Prospect; and nephew Joshua Turner of Columbia.
