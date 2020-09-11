Mr. James Larry Walls, 77, of Pulaski died Sept. 8, 2020.
Mr. Walls was born April 11, 1943. He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Elner and Mary Lee Inman Walls.; and brother Loyd Walls.
Burial will be held at a later date at Helton Cemetery in Rose Hill.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother Thomas Walls of Pulaski; nephews, Dwight Walls, Keith Walls; and niece Christy Cummings.
