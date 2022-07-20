Mr. James (Jimmy) Loyd Mitchell, 59, died July 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Mitchell was born March 9, 1963, in Bloomington, Ind., and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, working on motorcycles and shooting his guns. He enjoyed history and listening to classic rock music. He picked at everyone and if he didn’t, you knew something was wrong. He is preceded in death by parents, James Robert and Patricia Ann Owens Mitchell; and brother Robert Todd Mitchell.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Stella Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Jo Ann Mitchell of Goodspring; stepsons, Michael Baker of Phoenix, Ariz., David Baker and wife Angela of Columbia, Chris Baker of Mt. Pleasant; son Joshua Mitchell and wife Melody of Lexington, Ind.; grandchildren, Christian Mitchell, Jacob Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell; brother Matthew Mitchell and wife Barbara of Columbia; nephew Gray Mitchell of Columbia; sister Amy Downs and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ind.; nieces, Lauren Downs, Julia Downs, both of Georgetown, Ind.; and uncle Larry Mitchell and wife Cindy of Prospect.
